Nigerian chef cooks for 100 hours in world record attempt

Nigerian chef, Hilda Bassey, cooks for 100 hours in attempt to set world record.

 Steph Busari/CNN

(CNN) — Nigerian chef Hilda Effiong Bassey has become a national sensation after cooking nonstop for 100 hours, in an attempt to set a world record.

The chef, known on social media as Hilda Baci, started cooking on Thursday and continued until Monday – creating more than 55 recipes and over 100 meals designed to showcase the best of Nigerian cuisine in the marathon kitchen session.

