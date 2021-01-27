ALBANY -- Things that go “boom” in the night have become an issue for man and beast as the explosion of late-night fireworks are disturbing neighborhoods in the city.
The noise has become more frequent and is causing stress for residents who often cannot discern whether the booming sounds are gunshots or fireworks, Albany City Commissioner B.J. Fletcher, who brought up the issue during a Tuesday commission meeting, said.
“It’s been coming,” Fletcher said during a Wednesday telephone interview. “The night before last, which would have been Monday, it just sounded like it shook ... it shook the windows in the Lake Park area.
“I just know that in my area, probably three times, five times, up to 10 times a month we’re trying to decide, as a community, were those gunshots or fireworks?”
The commission currently is considering a gunshot-detection system for part of the city that will alert police when weapons are fired.
While fireworks are legal and part of celebrations like the Fourth of July and New Year’s Eve during the time they are allowed, the current episodes are occurring frequently and late into the night, the Ward III commissioner said. Mostly people are setting them off between 10 p.m. and midnight, but sometimes beyond that time.
In one recent incident, Fletcher said, a woman’s dog frightened by fireworks ran into a glass door and was seriously injured.
“She’s up to $1,100 for x-rays,” Fletcher said. “The dog’s just not the same.”
Ultimately the late-night noise is impacting the quality of life for residents.
“Between the veterans with PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), animals, it is affecting everybody,” Fletcher said. “It is waking up people who have to go to work early in the morning.”
Fletcher said that the city should enforce local and state ordinances to restore nighttime peace for residents.
The issue could come up during a Thursday public safety task force meeting.
Commissioner Chad Warbington agreed that the issue should be addressed.
“There was an incident in my ward last night where there were multiple fireworks,” he said. “I’m sure the police were called multiple times.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.