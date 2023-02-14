Nikki Haley announces 2024 White House bid

Former South Carolina Republican Gov. Nikki Hale, here in Las Vegas in November 2022, announced Tuesday that she will run for president in 2024.

Former South Carolina Republican Gov. Nikki Haley announced Tuesday in a video that she will run for president in 2024, becoming the first major rival to challenge former President Donald Trump for the GOP nomination.

"The Washington establishment has failed us over and over and over again. It's time for a new generation of leadership to rediscover fiscal responsibility, secure our border and strengthen our country, our pride and our purpose," Haley, who is expected to deliver remarks Wednesday in Charleston at a campaign launch event, said in the video.

