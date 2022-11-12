ALBANY – Even if half of his fellow graduates had not mentioned Eugene Dawson as an inspiration, he would have been hard to miss; he was the only sexegenarian in a group ranging from young 20s to their 40s.

Dawson, one of nine of the latest graduates from Georgia’s Construction Ready program hosted on Thursday by Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers, said he hopes he will inspire others.

