TIFTON — Nineteen contestants will compete in the 53rd annual Ms. ABAC contest on March 2 at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. Sponsored by the ABAC Agripreneurs, the theme of this year’s pageant is “Gee Haw Whoa Back, There She Is, Ms. ABAC.” The winner will receive a $500 academic scholarship.
The event begins at 7 p.m. in ABAC’s Howard Auditorium. Admission is $10. Because of limited seating, advance ticket purchase is advised. Tickets can be purchased from any Agripreneurs officer in the Donaldson Dining Hall the week of the event.
Contestants will compete in casual and evening wear. They will also be judged on a written essay and an interview with the judges. The Top 10 contestants will answer a question on stage.
Audrey Luke-Morgan, a professor in ABAC’s School of Agriculture and Natural Resources and the director of the Ms. ABAC pageant, said the event’s tradition is an exciting one.
“As an ABAC alumnus, coordinating and directing the Ms. ABAC pageant always bring me excitement and joy to be involved in carrying on a long-standing tradition,” she said. “Students gain leadership skills and a sense of accomplishment, whether taking part as a contestant or being involved in coordinating and planning the event as an ABAC Agripreneurs officer or member.”
Students competing in this year's pageant include Jazzmyn Armstrong, a biology major from Collins, sponsored by the ABAC Pre-Vet Club; Savannah Beasley, an animal science major from Screven, sponsored by the Sigma Alpha sorority; Heidi Breeden, an agricultural education major from Waycross, sponsored by the ABAC AET Club; Carsen Carter, a biology major from Willacoochee, sponsored by the Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority.
Other participants include Grace Dooley, an agricultural education major from Summerville, sponsored by the ABAC Turf Club; Delaney Garcia, a writing and communication major from Albany, sponsored by The ABAC Stallion; Emily Groat, an agriculture studies major from Ruskin, Fla., sponsored by the Stallion Society – Orientation Staff; Jana Hall, a business administration major from Norman Park, sponsored by the Stafford Business Club.
Also competing are Victoria Hobby, an environmental horticulture major from Tifton, sponsored by the ABAC Turf Club; Jordan Hurley, an agribusiness major from Hartford, Ala., sponsored by the Sigma Alpha sorority; Anslee James, a writing and communication/history and government major from Sylvester, sponsored by Chicken Salad Chick; Nikki Ooley, a livestock production major from Greenville, Fla., sponsored by the ABAC Cattlemen’s Association.
Other participants include Jacey Pella, an agricultural communications major from Sebring, Fla., sponsored by Ag Communicators of Tomorrow and Mead Cattle Enterprises; Taylor Stanfill, a business major from Tifton, sponsored by Enactus/Entrepreneurs Club; Brandy Stapleton, a biology major from Kite, sponsored by S&M Farms; Brooke Vanzant, an agriculture major from Sylvester, sponsored by the ABAC SGA.
Also competing are Raquel Whitcomb, an agriculture major from Sylvester, sponsored by the ABAC Agronomy Club; Jenna Williams, a biology major from Douglas, sponsored by the ABAC Campus Activity Board; Aliyah Zimmerman, a history and government major from Axson, sponsored by Country Cabin Steakhouse and Cady Bag Company.
Proceeds from the People’s Choice fundraising portion of the event will benefit Ruth’s Cottage and the Patticake House.