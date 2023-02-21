miss abac.jpg

Nineteen students will vie for the Ms. ABAC title on March 2 in ABAC’s Howard Auditorium.

TIFTON — Nineteen contestants will compete in the 53rd annual Ms. ABAC contest on March 2 at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. Sponsored by the ABAC Agripreneurs, the theme of this year’s pageant is “Gee Haw Whoa Back, There She Is, Ms. ABAC.” The winner will receive a $500 academic scholarship.

The event begins at 7 p.m. in ABAC’s Howard Auditorium. Admission is $10. Because of limited seating, advance ticket purchase is advised. Tickets can be purchased from any Agripreneurs officer in the Donaldson Dining Hall the week of the event.

