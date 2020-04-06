ALBANY -- The Albany Police Department is investigating a Sunday night drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a 19-year-old man.
Officers were dispatched to an 11:24 p.m. call of shots fired in the 2000 block of Juniper Drive. While checking out the reports, they discovered the 19-year-old male had been fatally shot.
As of Monday morning, police said there was no information available about possible suspects or the car used by the shooter(s).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.