Video game maker Nintendo has announced it has changed the Japanese name of Spike, the foreman who appears in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," in advance of its theatrical release later this month.

The character, who first appeared as an enemy of Mario in the 1980s game "Wrecking Crew," will be renamed from "Blackie" to "Spike" in Japanese, just as he has been known to Western fans for the past three decades.

