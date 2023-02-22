Former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles, 21, who was arrested for his alleged involvement in a shooting that killed a 23-year-old woman last month, will be held without bond and his case will go before a grand jury, according to Tuscaloosa County court records.

Miles and co-defendant Michael Lynn Davis -- who was also ordered no bond Tuesday -- were arrested and charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Jamea Jonae Harris near the university campus last month. Davis is accused of firing the shot that killed Harris while Miles allegedly aided and abetted him, CNN has reported.

CNN Sports David Close contributed to this alert.

