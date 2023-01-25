Opening statements began Wednesday afternoon in Walterboro, South Carolina, in the trial of Alex Murdaugh, who has been charged with the 2021 murders of his wife and youngest son -- the most serious and the grisliest of allegations faced by the once prominent, but now disbarred, attorney.

Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in the killings of his wife Margaret (known as Maggie) and 22-year-old son Paul on June 7, 2021. Prosecutors will seek life in prison without parole if Murdaugh is convicted.

