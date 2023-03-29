There is no evidence of a possible chemical leak Tuesday evening as crews in Kentucky try to remove three runaway barges -- one of which is carrying the highly flammable compound methanol and is partially submerged in the Ohio River near Louisville, officials said.

Seven of the 10 barges that broke loose against the McAlpine Dam have been recovered as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the US Army Corps of Engineers. No injuries were reported.

Recommended for you

CNN's Aya Elamroussi contributed to this report.

Tags