TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The new decade is expected to begin with a lack of extreme cold or major storms across the United States -- but some partiers may still need a few extra layers or umbrellas on New Year's Eve.
Unsettled weather will largely be confined to the outer fringes of the nation as 2019 ends and 2020 begins.
"Much of the central U.S. looks fairly dry and tranquil, which will be good for traveling," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.
New York City
Millions of revelers pack Times Square each year to watch today's top artists perform on stage before the eagerly awaited ball drop at midnight.
"Dry weather looks likely for the ball drop, with temperatures running in the 30s to near 40 F," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brian Thompson said, adding that this is slightly above average. AccuWeather RealFeel Temperatures may be lower than the actual temperature should the wind pick up later Tuesday into Tuesday night.
Forecasters will monitor whether a weak storm may form along the Northeast coast during the last days of 2019, which would potentially jeopardize the dry forecast in the Big Apple. At this juncture, the greatest risk of precipitation across the region will be from the Great Lakes to the interior Northeast, where widespread snow showers and flurries can occur, according to Anderson.
New Orleans
"In the South, moisture is expected to surge northward from Mexico, which will result in increasing showers in the Gulf Coast region," Anderson said.
This uptick in showers could require partiers in the Big Easy to don a poncho or carry an umbrella as they stroll the French Quarter. However, if enough drier air pushes southward and shunts the northward surge of showers, mainly dry weather could prevail for New Year's Eve.
Temperatures are likely to be in the 50s throughout the evening.
Miami
Outside of a stray shower, celebrations in south Florida should be free of weather disruptions. It will be seasonable as well with temperatures forecast to be in the 70s as the clock strikes midnight in Miami.
Chicago
Chilly air will descend on Chicagoland ahead of the new year, but no Arctic cold is forecast.
Those watching the spectacular fireworks displays at Navy Pier or along the Chicago River will still need to pack on extra layers as temperatures will be in the 20s to lower 30s when the calendar flips to 2020. Even lower AccuWeather RealFeel Temperatures are anticipated due to a brisk wind.
At most, a stray flurry will fly in the air amid the dazzling displays.