ALBANY -- As a season that was filled with political discontent winds down, one of the questions that has hung over the community for a large portion of the year remains unanswered: What became of the charges brought against outgoing Ward IV Albany City Commissioner Roger Marietta for taking a pair of his opponent, Chad Warbington's, campaign signs?
State Attorney General Chris Carr, noting that Dougherty County Judicial Circuit District Attorney Greg Edwards had been disqualified from the matter when homeowners filed charges with the Albany Police Department, remanded authority of the case to Joe Mulholland, who is district attorney of the South Georgia Judicial Circuit.
Mulholland had not responded to messages seeking comment by The Albany Herald's press time Thursday, and Marietta said he had little to say on the matter on the advice of legal council.
"I really don't know where things are with that issue, and my attorney told me that I should refrain from talking about it," Marietta, an Albany State University professor said Thursday as he drove home from a Christmas visit to see his grandchildren. "All I can say is that I have not heard anything from the police department or from the district attorney's office about anything to do with the issue."
In an administrative order to Mulholland concerning the matter identified by his office as "Albany Police Department Investigation -- #19-017334, State vs. Roger Marietta, Dougherty County," Carr wrote, "Joe Mulholland, District Attorney, South Georgia Judicial Circuit or his designee, is hereby appointed to act as district attorney pro tempore, Dougherty Judicial Circuit to prosecute in the name of the state" in the aforementioned case.
Mulholland (or his designee) "shall receive no additional compensation for such services except that actual expenses incurred shall be reimbursed by Dougherty County at the same rate as provided for district attorneys in (Georgia law)."
In a letter to Mulholland accompanying the executive order, Carr advised Mulholland to "serve a copy of this appointment on any opposing attorney who might be retained."
Marietta did not indicate that his attorney, Jim Finkelstein, had received such a copy from Mulholland.
During what became a heated campaign for the Ward IV seat, Marietta was filmed by a homeowner's security system taking Warbington's signs and placing them in his pickup truck. One of the signs, Marietta pointed out, was blocking one of his signs, which is a violation of state law. Warbington won the election for the City Commission seat by 20 votes.