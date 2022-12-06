'No sleight of hand': Albany City Commission discusses proposed new district map with voters

Polly Roberts, left, examines a proposed Albany City Commission ward map with Aaron Favors at the Government Center on Monday following a public hearing on redistricting.

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY — The decline in Albany’s population will mean some big changes in the drawing of city ward boundaries and, depending on which map is chosen, could mean some residents get a new representative on the City Commission.

The commission has decided on two versions as the finalists for redistricting, and both would mean the biggest changes for Wards I and VI, which suffered the largest population losses between 2010 and the 2020 U.S. Census count.

Tags