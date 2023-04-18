A White 84-year-old homeowner charged with shooting Ralph Yarl after the Black teen went to the wrong Kansas City address to pick up his siblings told police they didn't exchange words before he fired at him through a locked glass door -- and that he did so because he thought the teen was trying to break in.

Homeowner Andrew Lester -- who faces two felony charges, for assault in the first degree and armed criminal action -- told police he fired immediately after answering the doorbell when he saw 16-year-old Ralph pulling on an exterior door handle, according to the probable cause document obtained by CNN.

CNN's Joe Sutton contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags