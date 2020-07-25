ALBANY -- Noah Smith, a recent graduate of West Virginia University with a degree in Forest Resource Management, is a new farm biologist who will work on conservation management projects with Quail Forever in Albany.
Smith said he "grew up chasing a bird dog through the woods and fields of North Carolina." That upbringing led him to ultimately pursue education and work in forestry and natural resources.
“Habitat is the foundation on which our culture at Quail Forever is built," the biologist said. "I am thankful for Quail Forever taking the initiative and blazing the trail of boots on the ground habitat work across the quail range.”
Smith said he is excited to serve the conservation community through Quail Forever and looks forward to bringing positive change for the birds that draw hunters from all over the world to southwest Georgia.
The conservationist comes to Quail Forever with experience as a forest and wildlife specialist. He is also a certified wildland firefighter, a certified American Tree Farm inspector, and an Eagle Scout. In addition to his passionate interest in quail habitat conservation and management, Smith has been involved with ruffed grouse projects as well.
In his spare time, Smith said if he doesn’t have a fishing pole in his hands, he trains and runs behind his bird dogs, Jeb and Emmy Lou. He can be reached at nsmith@quailforever.org.
