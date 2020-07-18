ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Economic Development has announced that it is accepting nominations for the 2020 Georgia Emerging Automotive Recognition (GEAR) Awards, previously known as the Georgia Automotive Awards. The updated GEAR Awards, for 2020 and beyond, are designed to recognize forward movement in the automotive and mobility industries through innovation and emerging technologies. Additional information and applications are available at georgia.org/GaGEAR.
“Georgia’s automotive and mobility industries have shown incredible resilience this year and continue to drive innovation and growth in every corner of our state,” GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “We look forward to celebrating Georgia’s automotive and mobility companies and suppliers every year and would like to thank all of them for helping the state become the automotive manufacturing center that it is today.”
The Georgia Automotive Awards began in 2016 to showcase the collective achievements of Georgia’s robust automotive industry, which has contributed to the state’s competitive advantage in the sector.
This year, automotive and mobility companies will be recognized in the following categories: Supplier of the Year, employing 200 or more people; Supplier of the Year — employing 199 or fewer people; Transportation Equipment Manufacturer of the Year, Automotive Innovation Award and Citizenship Award.
Anyone may nominate a company, and enterprises are allowed to nominate themselves for an award. Nominations will be accepted through Aug. 14 and will be reviewed by a diverse committee of experts who retain a deep understanding of the manufacturing industry. Winners will be announced in the fall.
The Georgia Department of Economic Development is the state’s sales and marketing arm, the lead agency for attracting new business investment, encouraging the expansion of existing industry and small businesses, locating new markets for Georgia products, attracting tourists to Georgia, and promoting the state as a destination for arts and location for film, music and digital entertainment projects, as well as planning and mobilizing state resources for economic development. Visit www.georgia.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.