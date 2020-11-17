TIFTON -- Nominations are now open for the Outstanding Georgia Young Peanut Farmer. The state winner will be announced at the Georgia Peanut Farm Show on Jan. 21 in Tifton. The award is sponsored by the Georgia Peanut Commission and BASF.
The Outstanding Georgia Young Peanut Farmer Award is based upon the applicant’s overall farm operation; environmental and stewardship practices; and leadership, civic, church, and community service activities.
“We have so many young peanut farmers making a difference in their communities, and I consider this awards program a great opportunity to recognize one young peanut farmer for their contributions to the agricultural industry,” Armond Morris, chairman of the Georgia Peanut Commission, said.
The award is open to any active Georgia peanut farmer who is not over 45 years of age, as of Jan. 21, 2021. An individual may receive the award only once. There is no limit on the number of applicants from each county in Georgia.
“BASF is honored to be a sponsor of the Outstanding Georgia Young Peanut Farmer Award,” Dan Watts, district manager of BASF Crop Protection Products, said. “We are committed to agriculture and bringing new innovative solutions to producers that will allow them to continue to be successful.”
Applications are due to the GPC office by Dec. 1. The award application is available online at www.gapeanuts.com or by contacting Joy Crosby at (229) 886-3690 or joycrosby@gapeanuts.com.
The award winner receives registration and hotel accommodations to attend the Southern Peanut Growers Conference, July 15-17, at Edgewater Beach Resort in Panama City Beach, Fla., and a sign to display at his or her farm.
