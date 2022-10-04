ALBANY – The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce announced the opening of nominations for “Albany Under 40,” an awards program that honors and celebrates the Albany area’s emerging leaders and professionals. The program recognizes professionals in a variety of industries, each representing a component of the Albany area’s diverse talent pool and economy.
“The Albany area is home to young leaders who are making their mark through excellence in their professions, through their innovation and through their commitment to building a stronger region,” Albany Area Chamber President and CEO Barbara Rivera Holmes said. “Albany Under 40 celebrates these professionals and promotes the breadth and scope of the talent that helps make the Albany area a regional leader.”
Individuals may be recognized in 12 categories: Arts and Entertainment, Culinary Arts, Events, Tourism and Hospitality; Civics, Defense, Government and Public Affairs; Financial and Insurance Services; Innovation and Start-up; Journalism, Marketing and Public Relations; Legal; Manufacturing, Service Industries, Energy and Architecture; Medicine and Health Care; Nonprofit Service; Sports, Wellness and Fitness; Technology; and Youth and Education.
Finalists will be considered from among those professionals who are nominated. The chamber encourages the community to submit nominations at bit.ly/AlbanyUnder40_Nominate2022. Nominations must be received by Oct. 21. Nominees subsequently will be notified of their nomination and will receive the application materials.
Award category winners, selected from among the award category finalists, will be announced at the Albany Under 40 awards reception on Dec. 15. One Albany Under 40 Young Professional of the Year, selected from among the category winners, will be announced at the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce’s 113thth Annual Dinner in April 2023.
Candidates must be under the age of 40 at the time of the Dec. 15 award ceremony. Sponsorship opportunities are available for this program and can be downloaded at bit.ly/AU40_Sponsorships2022. Contact Albany Area Chamber Membership Director Mary Bickerstaff at mbickerstaff@albanyga.com to secure a spot.