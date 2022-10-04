albany chamber.png

ALBANY – The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce announced the opening of nominations for “Albany Under 40,” an awards program that honors and celebrates the Albany area’s emerging leaders and professionals. The program recognizes professionals in a variety of industries, each representing a component of the Albany area’s diverse talent pool and economy.

“The Albany area is home to young leaders who are making their mark through excellence in their professions, through their innovation and through their commitment to building a stronger region,” Albany Area Chamber President and CEO Barbara Rivera Holmes said. “Albany Under 40 celebrates these professionals and promotes the breadth and scope of the talent that helps make the Albany area a regional leader.”

