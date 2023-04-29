ALBANY -- Nominations are now open for the 2024 Class of Leadership Albany, officials with the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce announced.
The mission of Leadership Albany is to develop effective leaders in the community. The mission is accomplished by:
-- Engaging diverse individuals in networking, education and exposure to issues, opportunities and needs;
-- Empowering leaders to participate in civic and community service;
-- Creating a support network for present and future leaders.
"We believe that effective leaders improve the quality of life for their communities through positive influence, a chamber news release stated. "Successful leadership programming must be innovative, sustainable and action-oriented. Stakeholders in leadership development must operate with integrity, trust and transparency. Leadership Albany alumni will have a greater impact in our community when working together to share and implement ideas."
The chamber's vision calls for Albany and Southwest Georgia to thrive on the active efforts of diverse servant leaders.
Nominations must be made by Leadership Albany alumni, and all nominations are made online. For a list of current alumni and to nominate, go to the Leadership Albany website.
Deadline to submit a nominations is May 30.
Nominees should demonstrate leadership abilities for the benefit of southwest Georgia, are typically already successful leaders with diverse backgrounds, represent varied business, civic and nonprofit sectors, and are poised to substantially increase and broaden their scope of leadership capacity within their personal and professional lives.
Instructions and applications will be emailed to those nominated after nominations are closed. Alumni making nominations should discuss the nomination process with their candidate and follow up with them to ensure they received and completed the application. The Class of 2023 will begin in January.