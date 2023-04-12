More than a month after four Americans were attacked and kidnapped by a drug cartel in Mexico, the two survivors say they're still recovering from the trauma of the terrifying ordeal and the killings of their friends.

"They didn't deserve that. None of us deserved it. But we're alive -- we have a lot of recovering to do," LaTavia Washington McGee told CNN's Anderson Cooper in an exclusive interview Tuesday.

CNN's Josh Campbell, Karol Suarez, Rosa Flores, Caroll Alvarado and Paul P. Murphy contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags