ATLANTA -- The Coalition for the People’s Agenda, Common Cause Georgia, Georgia NAACP, Georgia Association of Latino Elected Officials, League of Women Voters Georgia, and ProGeorgia met with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger recently to discuss election security, issues in counties, and other voting-related problems around the state. The organizations offered best practices and standard suggestions for election audits as well as language access issues voters face during both early voting and on election day.
“Voting is a key pillar of democracy and the path to exercising the right to vote should be without barriers," Helen Butler, executive director of the Coalition for the People’s Agenda, said. "As participants in this process, we want our voices heard in how to achieve maximum participation without barriers."
Voting issues in Georgia have been the subject of national scrutiny for the past several years, and these organizations say they hope to work with the state to help voters to cast their ballots without enduring a multitude of roadblocks.
“Common Cause Georgia joins our partners in calling on Secretary Raffensperger and his staff to ensure that every eligible voter is able to vote without impediment," Sara Henderson, executive director of Common Cause Georgia, said. "We will continue to work with our allies to educate voters and provide election assistance to voters across Georgia during early voting and on Election Day."
“Our communities are rightly concerned about the integrity of the electoral process here in the state of Georgia," Georgia NAACP President James Woodall said. "We are committed to working together and with the Secretary of State’s office to ensure that the concerns raised are addressed and resolved before the 2020 election."
“The League of Women Voters of Georgia strongly urges Secretary Raffensperger to take the necessary steps to remove obstacles and ensure that all eligible voters are able to participate in our elections, that Georgia group's president, Susannah Scott, said. "We commend the state of Georgia for transitioning to a voting system with a paper trail, but additional work is necessary to ensure all valid votes are counted and that risk limiting audit practices are instituted."
The nonpartisan groups say they hope to continue dialog with Raffensperger’s office while holding the office accountable to the citizens of Georgia.