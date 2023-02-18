The head of Norfolk Southern, the company who operated the train carrying hazardous materials that derailed earlier this month, met with residents and local leaders of the East Palestine, Ohio, community on Saturday, a company spokesperson said.

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw was also meeting with company crews working at the site of the derailment, spokesperson Connor Spielmaker said.

