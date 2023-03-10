Norfolk Southern found loose wheels on a series of rail cars involved in last week's derailment near Springfield, Ohio, the company has announced, the latest safety problem to emerge as scrutiny intensifies on the operator -- and US freight safety broadly -- following that wreck, a toxic derailment five weeks ago in another Ohio town and a derailment Thursday in Alabama.

In probing the Springfield wreck scene Sunday, the company "determined that a specific model and series of rail cars had loose wheels, which could cause a derailment," officials said Thursday in a statement, calling it an "urgent railcar safety issue."

Recommended for you

CNN's Clare Foran, Paradise Afshar and Melissa Alonso contributed to this report.

Tags