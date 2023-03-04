A Norfolk Southern freight train derailed in the Springfield, Ohio, area Saturday afternoon, prompting a shelter-in-place order for nearby residents -- just one month after the company's toxic train wreck on the other side of the state in East Palestine.

No injuries were reported Saturday and there was no hazmat situation at the crash site in Clark County, an Ohio State Highway Patrol spokesperson told CNN. The derailment happened around 5 p.m. ET and the road was closed on State Route 41, the spokesperson added.

CNN's Aaron Pellish, Polo Sandoval and Isa Kaufman-Geballe contributed report.

