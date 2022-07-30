ALBANY -- As Freedom Month comes to a close, it seems fitting to showcase Norman Rockwell’s "Four Freedoms" series.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Four Freedoms speech before the U.S. Congress in early 1941 – just 11 months before Pearl Harbor – was first met with very little public reaction. But, thanks to a famously talented illustrator, Norman Rockwell took the abstract ideas that FDR outlined and galvanized the message into images anyone could instantly comprehend. Rockwell’s series became a classic example of “a picture being worth a thousand words.”

