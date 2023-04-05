North Carolina Republicans gained a veto-proof supermajority in the state House after a Charlotte-area Democrat announced Wednesday she was switching parties.

State Rep. Tricia Cotham, who won election as a Democrat in her blue district last fall by nearly 20 points, said at a news conference with state Republican leaders that "the modern-day Democratic Party has become unrecognizable to me."

