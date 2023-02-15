Colquitt man enters guilty plea on firearm charge in federal court

A North Carolina man with a violent criminal history has been convicted by a federal jury on charges related to armed heroin trafficking in the Athens community.

 File Photo

ATHENS – A North Carolina man with a violent criminal history has been convicted by a federal jury on charges related to armed heroin trafficking in the Athens community.

Nathaniel Hilliard III, 37, of Raleigh, N.C., was found guilty of one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, three counts of distribution of heroin and one count of failure to appear following a three-day trial that began on Feb. 7 before U.S. District Judge C. Ashley Royal. Hilliard faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count of distribution of heroin and a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for both possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and failure to appear.

Recommended for you