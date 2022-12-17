Fitzgerald man handed federal court sentence, two found illegally in southwest Georgia

A metro-Atlanta resident who was trafficking methamphetamine through the Middle District of Georgia from an Atlanta source when he attempted to flee police on Interstate 75 was sentenced to serve more than 17 years in federal prison this week for his crime.

MACON – A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging a northeast Georgia woman with threatening to bomb the Athens-Clarke County Democratic Committee Campaign headquarters in Athens earlier this month and lying to federal investigators.

Jessica Diane Higginbotham, aka Jessica Harriod, 35, of Elberton, is charged with one count of communicating a bomb threat and one count of making false statements. If convicted of communicating a bomb threat, Higginbotham faces a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine. If convicted of making false statements, she faces a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.

