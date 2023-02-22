Exclusive: North Korea a 'clear and present danger,' says South Korean Foreign Minister

According to the foreign minister of South Korea, North Korea is a "clear and present danger."

 Korean Central TV/Reuters

Kim Jong Un's frequent missile tests and repeated warnings that he would consider using tactical nuclear weapons were a display of aggression and the only way to counter this was through extended US deterrence, Foreign Minister Park Jin said on Wednesday.

