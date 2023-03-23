North Korea on Friday claimed to have tested an underwater drone capable of carrying a nuclear warhead that could create a "radioactive tsunami," however, analysts urged skepticism noting a lack of proof.

A report from the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said the drone, called the "Unmanned Underwater Nuclear Attack Craft 'Haeil,'" was tested from March 21 to 23, cruising in waters off the country's east coast for more than 59 hours before its test warhead was detonated on Thursday afternoon.

