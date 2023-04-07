North Korea claimed on Saturday to have tested a new type of underwater drone it said was "capable of carrying a nuclear warhead."

The drone -- called the "Haeil-2 Unmanned Underwater Nuclear Attack Boat'" -- was tested between April 4 and 7, according to a report by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

CNN's Brad Lendon and Yoonjung Seo contributed reporting.

