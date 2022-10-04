North Korea fired a missile over Japan for the first time in five years. Here's what you need to know

North Korea fired a ballistic missile without warning over Japan on October 4 for the first time in five years. People are seen here watching a TV broadcasting a news report on the missile, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, October 4.

North Korea fired a ballistic missile without warning over Japan on Tuesday for the first time in five years, a highly provocative and reckless act that marks a significant escalation in its weapons testing program.

The missile traveled over northern Japan early in the morning, and is believed to have landed in the Pacific Ocean. The last time North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan was in 2017.

