North Korea fires at least three short-range ballistic missiles, South Korea says

North Korea fired at least three short-range ballistic missiles from a site south of Pyongyang, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, and pictured, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang, North Korea, on October 18.

North Korea fired at least three short-range ballistic missiles from a site south of Pyongyang on Saturday, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, the latest in an unprecedented year of weapons testing.

In a text to reporters, the Joint Chiefs said the projectiles were fired from the Chunghwa area of North Hwanghae province at around 8 a.m. local time Saturday.

