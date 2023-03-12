North Korea fires submarine missiles ahead of largest US-South Korea military drills in years

A general view is seen here as North Korea fired two missiles from a submarine striking an underwater target, according to state media, on March 12.

 KCNA/Reuters

North Korea launched two missiles from a submarine in waters off its east coast over the weekend, according to state media, and vowed to take "the toughest counteraction" against the largest joint military drills by the United States and South Korea in years that kick off Monday.

Pyongyang's official KCNA news agency said the "strategic cruise missiles" were launched on Sunday morning from a "8.24 Yongung" submarine in the Sea of Japan, also known in Korea as the East Sea. The same vessel was used to test North Korea's first submarine-launched ballistic missile in 2016, CNN previously reported.

