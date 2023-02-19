North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the waters off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula, officials said -- the latest missile launch in recent days by the country.

Japan's Defense Ministry said officials were still analyzing the data but estimated both missiles were fired at around 7:00 a.m. local time on Monday and fell into the Sea of Japan "to the east of the Korean Peninsula, outside Japan's exclusive economic zone," its statement said.

CNN's Maija Ehlinger contributed to this report.

Tags