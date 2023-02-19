North Korea has launched multiple unidentified ballistic missiles into the waters off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula, officials said -- the latest missile launch in recent days by the country.

The Japanese Coast Guard said in a statement on their official website that North Korea launched three suspected ballistic missiles, however, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said only two short-range ballistic missiles were detected. South Korea said the missiles were fired from the Sukchon area of South Pyongan province in North Korea between 7 a.m. and 7:11 a.m. local time Monday.

CNN's Maija Ehlinger contributed to this report.

