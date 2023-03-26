Heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: March 26, 2023 @ 7:54 pm
North Korea launched two suspected ballistic missiles into the waters off the east coast of the Korean peninsula on Monday morning, according to the Japan Coast Guard.
The first suspected ballistic missile is believed to have already fallen, Japan's Coast Guard said on Monday morning at 7:54 a.m. local time (6:54 p.m. ET).
A second missile launched from North Korea landed in the water, the Japan Coast Guard said at 8:05 a.m. local time (7:05 p.m. ET).
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Stacker compiled a list of the states with the most active-duty military members using 2021 data from the Department of Defense. Click for more.States with the most active-duty military members
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes.
Get the daily Albany Herald e-edition delivered to your inbox every morning.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get contests, advertising specials, special deals and more sent to your email address.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Keep up with local events in southwest Georgia.
Every Monday, find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox.
On Fridays, upcoming weekend events are delivered to your email inbox.
Get the Local News headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email inbox.
Get the most popular posts on AlbanyHerald.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather in the Albany, Georgia area.
Get the Sports headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email.
Get a list of upcoming high school sports events delivered to your email inbox every Thursday.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.