North Korea says it tested a new solid-fuel ICBM

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seen here.

 KCNA/FILE

North Korea said it launched a new solid-fueled Hwasong-18 Intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Thursday (local time), according to state media KCNA on Friday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guided the "first test launch of the new ICBM" and the launch had no "negative impact" to the safety of the neighboring countries, per KCNA. The missile also did a stage separation, it said.

