North Korea says it tested ICBM in surprise drill

North Korea launched a presumed long-range ballistic missile on January 18. In January, Kim Jong Un called for "an exponential increase of the country's nuclear arsenal."

 KCNA/Reuters

North Korea said Saturday it conducted a test of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) a day earlier, its third known test of the long-range weapon in less than a year.

The state-run Korean Central News Agency said a Hwasong-15 ICBM was fired in a "surprise ICBM launching drill" under the written orders of leader Kim Jong Un.

