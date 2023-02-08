North Korea showcases advanced intercontinental ballistic missiles in nighttime military parade

The satellite images show North Korea holding a large nighttime military parade with apparent ballistic missile launchers.

 Maxar

North Korea displayed almost a dozen advanced intercontinental ballistic missiles at a nighttime military parade on Wednesday, in what state-run media said was evidence of the country's "largest nuclear attack capability."

The missiles were paraded through Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung square as leader Kim Jong Un, accompanied by his wife, and a young girl believed to be his daughter looked on.

CNN's Yoonjung Seo, Paul P. Murphy and Jonny Hallam contributed to this report

