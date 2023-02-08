North Korea showcases nuclear attack capability in largest ever ICBM parade

The satellite images show North Korea holding a large nighttime military parade with apparent ballistic missile launchers.

 Maxar

North Korea showcased almost a dozen advanced intercontinental ballistic missiles at a nighttime military parade on Wednesday, in the biggest display yet of what its state-run media described as Pyongyang's "nuclear attack capability."

The missiles were paraded through Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung square as leader Kim Jong Un, accompanied by his wife, and a young girl believed to be his daughter looked on.

CNN's Yoonjung Seo, Paul P. Murphy and Jonny Hallam contributed to this report

