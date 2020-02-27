ATLANTA -- Residents of Madison and Franklin counties descended on the state Capitol this week to support legislation that would ban the burning of creosote railroad ties at biomass plants near their homes.
Senate Bill 385 targets two plants that Birmingham, Ala.-based Georgia Renewable Power opened last year. The plants burn the creosote ties and sell them to Georgia Power Co. as fuel, allowing the utility to reduce its reliance on coal-powered plants.
Residents of the rural counties northeast of Athens complained the burning of creosote is fouling their air and getting into nearby farm fields and streams.
“I never had breathing troubles until this plant opened up,” Cheryl Adams, who lives a half-mile from the plant in Madison County, told members of the Senate Regulated Industries Committee. “The plant is making me sick.”
Sen. John Wilkinson, R-Toccoa, the bill’s sponsor, said local residents were told the plants would be burning clean wood chips.
“They were not happy when they saw these stacks of railroad ties treated with creosote,” he said.
Heavy exposure to creosote has been linked to some forms of cancer and respiratory problems.
Terri Lyndall, a lobbyist representing Georgia Renewable Power, said the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has classified creosote railroad ties as a legitimate form of biomass. Both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Georgia Environmental Protection Division have declared burning creosote ties the most “environmentally friendly” way to dispose of them, she said.
Lyndall conceded the company should have done a better job of outreach to the plants’ neighbors. But she blamed the problems at the plants on start-up issues that will be resolved once the plant gains the ability to burn the ties consistently at 1,400 degree Fahrenheit or higher, hot enough to kill any carcinogens present.
Ruth Ann Tesanovich, a member of the Madison County Clean Power Coalition, said the railroad companies would rather burn creosote ties than dispose of them in some other way because it costs less.
“I don’t think we can put money above the health of our citizens,” she said.
The committee did not vote on the bill, but Sen. Bill Cowsert, R-Athens, the panel’s chairman, said he will bring it back before the committee on Thursday.
