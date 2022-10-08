Northeastern's law school sent out 4,000 acceptance letters by mistake

More than 4,000 current and former law school applicants received news that they had been accepted to Northeastern University’s law school but the letters were sent by mistake, according to the university.

 Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

More than 4,000 current and former law school applicants received the exciting news that they had been accepted to Northeastern University's law school last week. There was just one problem: The acceptance letters were sent by mistake, according to the university.

The university sent the "erroneous email" on Monday to a total of 205 current applicants due to a "technical error," according to a statement from Northeastern University shared with CNN.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News