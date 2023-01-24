Authorities in Northern California are working to determine the motive of a suspect they said killed seven people and injured one in two separate areas of a small coastal city, becoming one of at least three communities in the state to mourn lives lost to mass shootings in three days.

The suspect, Chunli Zhao, 67, was taken into custody Monday after deputies found him in a vehicle in the parking lot of a sheriff's substation more than two hours after the shootings in Half Moon Bay, according to San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus.

CNN's Joe Sutton, Jamiel Lynch, Sara Smart and Chimaine Pouteau contributed to this report.

