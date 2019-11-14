ALBANY – Dougherty County’s busiest library now has 11,000 square feet of additional space that includes a creative space, training room, expanded genealogy center and an event center.
The renovated space, which previously had not been in use, at the Northwest Library on Dawson Road, was unveiled on Thursday, first to a group of dignitaries and guests and then to the public at noon.
“As far as circulation, it circulates in excess of all the other libraries combined,” Dougherty County Library System Director Pauline Abidde told The Herald. “The location is so busy for all of Dougherty County. When you go to the mall, you have to pass by the Northwest Library.”
The renovations were made possible by a $2 million allocation in the FY 2017 state capital outlay budget.
“This is a great addition,” state Rep. Gerald Greene, R-Cuthbert, said during an interview following a ribbon-cutting ceremony. “We had to battle with bigger cities for money.”
The genealogy room allows for a more convenient location at the Northwest Library location. It had been housed at the Central Library location downtown, but had to be split into two sections on different floors.
The teen makerspace offers an area for teenagers to socialize, collaborate with other creative people, and offers computers, technology, 3D printing and other fun activities, Abidde said.
In the training room, library patrons can make use of a podium, microphones, PowerPoint equipment and free Wi-Fi during library hours.
The event center will be available for rental by the public and will be open once additional parking is completed.
The additional space brings the total square footage in use to 28,000.
“We’re just very excited about presenting this space,” Abidde said during an interview following the ribbon-cutting. “We know the public is going to enjoy it. It’s just a huge day here at the library.”
The next library renovation project is slated for West Town Library. Funding for that project will come from special-purpose local-option sales taxes, a penny tax whose proceeds are divided between the county and city of Albany.
When that library was re-opened, some of the space was kept out of use to reduce costs. As was the case at Northwest, that space will be returned to use.
At Northwest Library shortly after noon, Willie King was looking through the video selection.
“It’s got more selection,” he said of the facility. “It’s got more movies than all the rest of them. I just came in to rent a few movies. You can get 15 movies for two weeks.”