Novak Djokovic detained as he awaits visa hearing By Melissa Mahtani, Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner, Adrienne Vogt, Jessie Yeung and Adam Renton, CNN Jan 14, 2022 Jan 14, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Novak Djokovic's Australian visa is revoked again. Djokovic is seen here in February 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +11 Touchdown! These 10 stars swapped football for acting Everyone on the big screen had to start somewhere, with plenty of Hollywood actors having other jobs before becoming blockbuster stars. Click for more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Australia Continents And Regions Oceania More News News A 74-year-old woman spent 27 years in prison for a murder she didn't commit. This week she was exonerated By Sara Smart and Paradise Afshar, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 News US military struggled to meet recruitment goals last year By Ellie Kaufman, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 Pets This Dog Is Best Friends With Butterflies | The Dodo 3 hrs ago 0 News Labor shortages could cause delays in clearing North Carolina roads after weekend's winter storm, the state says By Jason Hanna, CNN 3 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News NBC to Honor Betty White’s Life & Legacy in New Primetime Special ‘This Is Us’ Star Jon Huertas on Miguel & Rebecca’s Surprising Season 6 Journey ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ to Air Bob Saget Tribute — Get a Sneak Peek (VIDEO) CDC urges Americans to wear most protective mask or respirator that fits well and that they'll wear consistently » More News Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesDougherty coroner responds to pair of Monday-morning deathsCheck-cashing scheme leads to arrest of Macon man on weapons chargeDeerfield-Windsor celebrates two national champions on Georgia football teamNaturally Cool is rocking in DoerunGeorgia secretary of state calls for nationwide ban on non-citizen votingJones files election complaint against placement of drop box in DeKalb CountyGeorgia Bulldogs beat Alabama for first national championship since 1980No. 2 Westover survives scare from Dougherty County to remain unbeatenChronic wasting disease detected in Alabama deerOmicron variant leads to sharp rise in Southwest Georgia hospitalizations of mostly unvaccinated Images Videos CollectionsPHOTOS: Dougherty vs. Westover BasketballCounties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in GeorgiaGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Jan. 14-16PHOTOS: Westwood vs. Southwest Georgia BasketballPHOTOS: First Day of Spring Semester at Albany State UniversityPHOTOS: Georgia defeats Alabama for CFP National ChampionshipPHOTOS: Transitions: Two new Albany City Commission members take office on MondayPHOTOS: Naturally Cool Gems & Jewels brings world of rocks to DoerunPHOTOS: Biden, Harris speak in Atlanta as part of voting rights pushCounties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Georgia Newspaper Ads
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.