China has accused the United States of "illegally" flying high-altitude balloons into its airspace more than 10 times since January 2022, as bilateral tensions flare in the fallout from a Chinese balloon that was shot down by American fighter jets after traveling across continental US.

The accusation, made by the Chinese Foreign Ministry without evidence, comes less than a day after China said it was preparing to shoot down an unidentified object flying near its eastern coast.

