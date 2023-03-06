The National Transportation Safety Board is sending investigators to west central Ohio Monday after a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed there over the weekend, prompting calls to shelter in place before authorities announced the wreck was not hazardous and there was no environmental harm.

The derailment near Springfield, Ohio, just 1,000 feet from nearby homes, happened Saturday, just one month after another Norfolk Southern train wreck across the state in East Palestine, Ohio, put the company under intense scrutiny over contamination that seeped into the small town.

CNN's Aaron Pellish contributed to this report.

