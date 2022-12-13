Nuclear fusion breakthrough a milestone for the future of clean energy, US officials say

 Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

US Department of Energy officials announced a history-making accomplishment in nuclear fusion Tuesday: For the first time, US scientists produced more energy from fusion than the laser energy they used to power the experiment.

A so-called "net energy gain" is a major milestone in a decadeslong attempt to source clean, limitless energy from nuclear fusion -- the reaction that happens when two or more atoms are fused together.

