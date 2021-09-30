Offers go here

Number of Phoebe COVID patients falls below 100

friday covid numbers.jpg

Phoebe Putney Health System COVID-19 numbers

 Special Graphic: Phoebe

ALBANY -- While the regional battle against the COVID-19 virus continues with no discernable end in sight, local health care and government officials did get some good-ish news to pass along Thursday as they prepared for their weekly Friday update on the pandemic.

The number of patients being treated at Phoebe Putney Health System facilities in Albany, Americus and Sylvester dropped below 100 for the first time in more than four weeks on Thursday, coming in at 94. Of those patients, though, 28 were on ventilators and 39 were in intensive care units.

And even as Phoebe officials announced times and dates for certain groups to register for COVID booster shots now available, there was reason to be more concerned about those who are unvaccinated. Of the patients being treated at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany Thursday (72), at Phoebe Sumter in Americus (20) and at Phoebe Worth in Sylvester (2), 90% had not taken advantage of myriad opportunities to get the free vaccines.

Parents awaiting approval for children under age 12 to be vaccinated also had reason to be concerned about the average age of patients being treated at Phoebe facilities. While the average age of area patients during the first wave of the virus was well into the 60s, as COVID had a greater impact on older citizens, the average age of patients being treated in Phoebe facilities on Thursday was 55, due in part to the delta variant of the disease more widely impacting younger patients.

